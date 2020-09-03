Amazon to create 7,000 new UK jobs in 2020

Amazon has announced plans to create 7,000 new UK jobs in 2020 on top of the 3,000 already created this year.

It will bring the company’s total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

The new roles will be across more than 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres launching in the autumn in the North East and in the Midlands, and comes amid growing customer demand.

Roles include engineers, graduates, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, as well as the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders, Amazon said.

Pay for the roles will begin at a minimum of 10.50 pounds per hour in the London area and 9.50 pounds per hour in other parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal roles.

The retail giant also said it has begun recruiting for more than 20,000 seasonal positions across the country for the festive season at sites across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as at three pop-up fulfilment centres.

Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice president of European customer fulfilment, said in a statement: “We’re proud to be creating 10,000 new permanent roles across our UK network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations offering competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one. Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.

“The new state-of-the-art robotics fulfilment centres in the North East and the Midlands, as well as the thousands of additional roles at sites across the country, underline our commitment to the people and communities in which we operate. We are employing thousands of talented individuals in a diverse range of good jobs from operations managers and tech professionals through to people to handle customer orders.”