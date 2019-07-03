Amazon to create over 2,000 UK jobs this year

Retail giant Amazon has announced plans to create over 2,000 permanent jobs in the UK in 2019, increasing its total permanent workforce to more than 29,500.

The company said it is looking for engineers, software developers, data scientists, and cloud and machine learning experts, along with a number of entry-level positions. Of the jobs created, over 170 will be highly-skilled roles working on “exciting and innovative new technologies” at the company’s development centres in Cambridge, Edinburgh and London.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said in a statement: “Today’s announcement from Amazon is a clear vote of confidence in the British economy.

“This government is supporting business to create the high-skilled, high-paid jobs of the future, and these roles will benefit people across the UK, including the cities of Cambridge, Edinburgh, Manchester and London.

“Thanks to our record investment in infrastructure, skills and research and development, we will continue to lead the technological revolution.”

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, added: “We are delighted to be able continue to invest and grow our UK business. The UK is a fantastic hub for global talent and the exciting, innovative work that takes place here benefits Amazon’s customers around the world. Whether you are looking for a highly-specialised role at one of our fulfilment centres or in a field such as machine learning or flight engineering, we offer a wide variety of opportunities.”