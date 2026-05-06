Amazon to invest 15 billion euros in France expansion

Amazon announced Tuesday it would invest more than 15 billion euros (18 billion dollars) in France over the next three years, creating more than 7,000 jobs, according to a statement sent to AFP.

The investment would support the construction of new logistics sites, the development of cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities, and consolidation of existing networks, Amazon stated.

It marks the online retail giant's largest investment in France to date, the company said, adding to the more than 30 billion euros already invested in the country since 2010.

It will result "in faster deliveries, a wider selection and low prices accessible throughout France, and a reduced environmental footprint thanks to a local logistics network," said Jean-Baptiste Thomas, managing director of Amazon in France, in the statement.

France is the third international market that Amazon entered outside the US, after Germany and the UK.