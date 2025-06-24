Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK, four new fulfilment centres planned

Marketplace giant Amazon has unveiled plans for a 40 billion pound investment in the UK market where, over the next three years, it is looking to establish four new fulfilment centres and two new London offices.

The company, which already employs over 75,000 people in the UK, said the plans will only expand on this number, creating “thousands of new permanent, full-time jobs in the UK, with the vast majority outside of London and the South East”.

These will include the 4,000 jobs set for Amazon’s new fulfilment centres in Hull and Northampton, with additional positions expected within new sites in the East Midlands and new delivery stations across the country. A further 60 different specialised roles are to also be introduced, including robotics technicians, safety experts and mechatronic engineers.

Alongside fulfilment centres, Amazon is looking to open two new buildings in East London for its corporate headquarters and plans to further invest in transportation infrastructure, workforce training programmes and redeveloping Bray Film Studios in Berkshire.

This latest announcement comes after Amazon revealed a prior eight billion pound investment in building, operating and maintaining data centres in the UK, a process that is to run until 2028. Here, the company hopes to “support the UK’s ambition to increase AI compute capacity”, and is expected to contribute 14 billion pounds to the UK economy over five years.

In a statement, UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, welcomed Amazon’s latest investment boost, which he said “adds another major win to Britain’s basket”. He continued: “It means thousands of new jobs—real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families.”