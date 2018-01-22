That Amazon is taking the world by storm – a digital one – is no news. But that the e-commerce’s giant’s foray in fashion is already bearing fruits, is. Analysts expect Amazon to sell 28 billion dollars’ worth of clothing in 2018.

“We knew that Amazon dominated most retail verticals. But when we saw the survey results, we were pretty surprised that over 50 percent of shoppers opted to buy their apparel on Amazon in the past six months,” said Rick Backus, CEO & co-founder of CPC Strategy.

Dramatically improved shopping experience, key to Amazon turning the world’s favourite fashion retailer

“That speaks volumes about the work Amazon has done to improve their apparel shopping experience, and it’s a strong call to arms for apparel retailers and brands to take their e-commerce strategy to the next level,” further adds Backus in CPC Strategy’s recently released ‘U.S. Apparel Shopping Trends Forecast: How Shoppers Will Browse and Buy Clothing in 2018’ report.

According to this survey, 52.1 percent of online shoppers said they bought clothing from Amazon in the last six months, while 46.7 percent cited a retailer’s website, compared to the 14 percent who preferred browsing eBay for retail therapy and the 10. 8 percent that said to use search engines such as Google.

Fast shipping is definitely Amazon’s key differentiator, with a 30.8 percent of surveyed shoppers purchasing apparel on Amazon because of the fast/free shipping.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s offencive in the fashion world, which has seen a string of niche brands such as ModCloth being acquired by Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce unstoppable power, is also paying off: 54.9 percent of respondents purchased “casual apparel” online.

The digital imperative is also favouring Amazon, with 25.6 percent of shoppers preferring to shop for apparel on their phone or tablet, and 20 percent of respondents valuing the ability to filter products on an apparel site.

Image:Amazon Fashion U.S. Site