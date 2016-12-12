Scottish Amazon workers said to suffer ‘intolerable conditions’

London - Amazon may envision the future of retail without any checkout systems, but the online giant may need to rethink its current working practices first. Amazon has been accused of creating “intolerable working conditions” by a Scottish politician after claims emerged that warehouse workers were forced to live tents in order to save money and penalised for sick days.

Willie Rennie, Liberal Democrat leader in Scotland said Amazon should be “ashamed” workers at its warehouse in Dunfermline have decided to camp outside for work in the winter, reported the Guardian. His condemning statements come after the Courier newspaper published a series of photographs of the tents near the worksite occupied by Amazon workers. In addition, a Sunday Times investigation has learnt that temporary workers at its warehouse were being penalised for taking sick days and under pressure to hit picking order targets.

Amazon accused of failing to look after its warehouse workers as some live in tent near Dunfermline site

The accusations comes as Amazon hires 20,000 temporary agency workers for its peak holiday season, more than double its workforce. Rennie, who called on Amazon numerous times to improve its warehouse working conditions at Dunfermline, argues that the latest claims are align with feedback he has received from locals over a longer period of time. “It confirms that Amazon have created intolerable working conditions for many,” said Rennie.

“The company don’t seem to be interested in keeping workers for too long as they work them until they drop. They have generated an oppressive culture where management and some workers put undue pressure on workers. It’s time for Amazon to finally change their ways. That means a change to wages and to working conditions.” He added that the online company should be “ashamed that they pay their workers so little that they have to camp out in the dead of winter to make ends meet.”

This is not the first time Amazon has come under fire for its warehouse working conditions in the UK or the US. The online retailer has been under fire in the past following an undercover investigation from the Observer, highlight the long hours, physical labour and low pay Amazon warehouse workers faced. Amazon has responded to concerns regarding its workers staying in tents near its site, saying it “a safe and positive workplace with competitive pay and benefits from day one.”

“We are proud to have been able to create several thousand new permanent roles in our UK fulfilment centres over the last five years. One of the reasons we’ve been able to attract so many people to join us is that we offer great jobs and a positive work environment with opportunities for growth. We offer associates a range of roles in our fulfilment centres, depending on their preferences ," added Amazon.

“Some roles involve walking a number of miles each day, a fact we make clear during the recruitment process. Many associates seek these positions as they enjoy the active nature of the work. There are many opportunities for people who prefer less active roles. As with nearly all companies, we expect a certain level of performance from our associates. Productivity targets are set objectively, based on previous performance levels achieved by our workforce.”

Photos: Amazon fulfilment centres, Amazon Corporate