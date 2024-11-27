Amazon workers strike on Black Friday: Workers demand fair wages, climate action

Amazon workers are striking for the fifth time in a row on Black Friday (Friday 29 November). With the campaign 'Make Amazon Pay', the global workforce of the e-commerce giant, in collaboration with unions and activists, wants to call on the company to pay fair wages, respect unions, end the alleged tax advantage and to combat climate change and its consequences. Actions are taking place in 20 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Turkey, Canada, India, Japan and Brazil. Thousands of people are expected to participate, according to various British media, including The Guardian. Amazon workers in the US are also reportedly planning to strike on Cyber ​​Monday (2 December).

Amazon was founded in 1994 as an online bookstore. In 2009, the company expanded into the clothing sector. The name 'Amazon' is a reference to the Amazon River, one of the longest rivers in the world, and the Amazon Rainforest, the largest tropical rainforest, famous for its biodiversity. Founder Jeff Bezos - currently one of the richest men in the world - aimed to make his company one of the world's top sellers, but the company has been criticized for decades.

According to the GMB union, the American e-tailer is guilty of paying low wages and creating unsafe working conditions , among other things . Despite years of criticism, the company appears to stick to its position: that it offers benefits, such as competitive salaries, a safe working environment and is committed to sustainability. This is in contrast to the claims of the striking staff, activists and unions.

Protests have been announced around the world: In the UK, Amazon workers will join unions and activists at its London headquarters, demanding an end to tax breaks for Amazon and other big companies. In Germany, union members will strike at multiple warehouses, and in France, protests are being organized by ATTAC for Tax Justice.