Ambercycle partners with Benma Group to scale development of circular polyester fibers

Material science innovator Ambercycle has entered into a strategic partnership with Benma Group to scale the development of circular polyester fiber.

Through the new partnership, Ambercycle and the Chinese-based company will scale and expand the production of cycora fibers, Ambercycle's regenerated polyester fiber. By partnering with the Chinese-based company, Ambercycle is able to meet the increasing demand for more sustainable fibers.

"Ambercycle has proven to be a leader in advancing circular solutions, and we are proud to collaborate with them to scale this groundbreaking innovation," said Xu, Chairman at Benma Group, in a statement. "Decarbonized polyester is essential for driving the sustainability of our industry. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver a broader range of high-quality, circular fibers, empowering our global brand partners to meet their sustainability goals."

The partnership combines Benma's advanced manufacturing capabilities with Ambercycle's circular material technology, creating a strong platform for innovation and growth. Benma's investment in Ambercycle's scaling efforts also underscores their joint dedication to advancing circular textile solutions.

"Partnering with Benma allows us to expand cycora's potential by diversifying its applications into staple fibers," said Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO at Ambercycle, in a statement. "Their investment in our scale-up efforts underscores a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. This collaboration not only supports our ability to scale but also creates new pathways for brands to integrate circular materials into their supply chains and products."

As demand for decarbonized polyester is predicted to hit 7 million metric tons annually by 2026, the demand for innovative and scalable solutions continues to grow. The partnership between the two is aimed at expanding the reach and application of cycora fibers, enabling more global brands to incorporate circular materials into their supply chains and leading the way for more circularity in textiles in the future.