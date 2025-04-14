Ambush founders regain ownership of brand
The founders of Japanese fashion label Ambush, Yoon Ahn and Verbal, have reportedly repurchased full ownership of the brand from Italian fashion group New Guards Group (NGG), according to WWD.
NGG acquired a majority stake in Ambush in 2020. As of today, according to the WWD report, the founders have regained control. FashionUnited has reached out to Ambush for further comment.
The Italian NGG has been facing significant challenges for some time. The acquisition of NGG by Farfetch in 2019, and subsequently by Coupang in late 2023, led to multiple company restructurings.
The company reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Italy in November 2024. In early 2024, rumours circulated about a potential acquisition of NGG by Italian private equity firm Style Capital, but no further action was taken.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
