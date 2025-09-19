Amer Sports announces updated financial strategy and raises Q3 guidance

Amer Sports, a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, is hosting an Investor Day to present its updated long-term financial strategy. The company has also raised its financial guidance for the third quarter of 2025. Amer Sports now expects a year-over-year revenue growth in the high 20s percentage for the third quarter, compared to its previous guidance of approximately 20 percent growth. The company also anticipates its adjusted operating margin will be at or above the high end of its previous guidance of 12 to 13 percent.

Amer Sports CEO James Zheng commented that the company expects "very strong third quarter results across all three segments," led by "exceptional growth" from Salomon and a "reacceleration" from Arc'teryx.

The updated long-term financial algorithm, which is based on the company's 2025 fiscal year as a baseline, projects ambitious growth for its segments:

Amer Sports Group: Annual revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the low-double-digits to mid-teens.

Technical Apparel Segment: This segment, which includes brands like Arc'teryx, is projected to achieve a mid-teens annual revenue CAGR.

Outdoor Performance Segment: Brands such as Salomon and Atomic are expected to see a low-double-digit to mid-teens annual revenue CAGR.

Ball & Racquet Segment: This segment, which includes Wilson, is expected to have a mid-single-digit annual revenue CAGR.

CFO Andrew Page stated that the company is pleased to reiterate its "ambitious long-term financial goals" despite starting from a much higher revenue and margin base than in 2023, the last time a long-term algorithm was shared. The company, with operations in 42 countries and products sold in more than 100, generated 5.2 billion dollars in revenue in 2024.