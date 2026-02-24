Amer Sports increases annual revenue by 27 percent and forecasts further growth

Finland-based sporting goods group Amer Sports Inc. experienced strong growth in the 2025 financial year. The parent company of brands such as Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson and Peak Performance also presented results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday that exceeded market expectations.

Last year, the group's revenue reached 6.57 billion US dollars. This represents a 27 percent increase compared to 2024. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenue grew by 26 percent. According to the group, the significant increase was largely due to strong results from its “flagship brand” Arc’teryx and strong growth at the Salomon label.

Asia remains growth engine

Total revenue in Asia developed with above-average dynamism over the past year. In Greater China, revenue rose by 43.4 percent to 1.86 billion US dollars. In the other markets of the Asia-Pacific region, it increased by 50.7 percent to 772.9 million US dollars.

In the EMEA region, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa, revenue grew by 19.3 percent to 1.81 billion US dollars. In the Americas, it increased by 14.3 percent to 2.13 billion US dollars.

Amer Sports made significant progress in its earnings thanks to strong revenue growth and an increase in the gross margin by 220 basis points to 57.6 percent. Operating profit increased by 49 percent to 701.8 million US dollars. Net income attributable to shareholders jumped from 72.6 million to 427.4 million US dollars.

The figures for the final quarter also exceeded analysts' expectations. Revenue grew by 28 percent (plus 26 percent currency-adjusted) to 2.10 billion US dollars. Net income attributable to shareholders, which was only 15.4 million US dollars in the same period last year, reached 131.5 million US dollars.

Management expects strong growth for 2026

Management expects further growth for the current 2026 financial year. Group revenue is expected to increase by 16 to 18 percent. The adjusted diluted earnings per share, which was 0.97 US dollars in 2025, is forecast to be between 1.10 and 1.15 US dollars.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that we will once again achieve strong financial results in 2026, given the continued momentum of our highest-margin brand Arc'teryx, the accelerated growth in Salomon footwear and the solid foundation of our equipment brands,” said CEO James Zheng in a statement.

Former Helly Hansen boss becomes new CEO of Wilson brand

The group's CEO also welcomed a new addition. On March 1, Carrie Ask will take over as president and CEO of the Wilson label. The experienced industry expert has held various management positions at brands such as Nike and Levi Strauss during her career. Most recently, she was CEO of the outdoor outfitter Helly Hansen until last summer.