Amer Sports names new CEO of outdoor brand Arc’teryx

Amer Sports Corporation has appointed retail industry executive Stuart Haselden to the newly-created role of CEO at outerwear apparel and equipment brand Arc’teryx.

In this new position, Haselden will lead the global business strategy with a focus on building new vertical capabilities and accelerating regional expansion, Amer Sports said Tuesday.

He brings more than two decades of retail and vertical direct-to-consumer experience to the role and has worked at big-name fashion companies including Lululemon, J.Crew, and Saks. Most recently, he served as CEO for global lifestyle brand Away.

“As we enter this next phase of growth for Arc’teryx, we are excited to welcome Stuart to the Amer Sports team,” CEO of Amer Sports James Zheng said in a release. “Stuart’s rare mix of global brand business leadership and direct to consumer expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate Arc’teryx direct-to-consumer strategies and position the brand for long-term success.”

Zheng continued: “With Stuart’s leadership and deep experience in engineering profitable growth for disruptive vertical brands, I am confident that Arc’teryx can reach the next level and we look forward to his immediate contributions.”

Commenting on his new position, Haselden said: “Arc’teryx is an inspiring brand that represents the pinnacle of design innovation. I’m thrilled to join this talented team to extend their track record of success and build new capabilities to take the business forward.”

Jon Hoerauf, Arc’teryx president, has decided to leave the company to pursue other plans.