Amer Sports Q2 revenue up 23 percent, raises outlook

Amer Sports, Inc. announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with revenue increasing by 23 percent to 1.236 billion dollars, or 22 percent on a constant currency basis.

The company's CEO, James Zheng, attributed the growth to the performance of its premium brands, which he says are gaining market share globally. The Technical Apparel segment saw a 23 percent revenue increase, the Outdoor Performance segment grew by 35 percent, and the Ball & Racquet Sports segment grew by 11 percent. Despite facing challenges from higher tariffs and economic uncertainties, Zheng expressed confidence in the company's ability to manage through these issues.

The company's profitability also saw a significant boost, with gross margin increasing by 270 basis points to 58.5 percent. Adjusted operating profit saw an increase of 130 percent to 67 million dollars, benefiting from a 19 million dollars government grant. The adjusted operating margin increased by 260 basis points to 5.5 percent. Amer Sports' net income improved from a loss of 4 million dollars in the prior-year period to a profit of 18 million dollars, or 3 cents diluted earnings per share, while adjusted net income increased 46 percent to 36 million dollars with 6 cents adjusted diluted earnings per share..

Looking ahead, Amer Sports is raising its full-year revenue, margin, and EPS expectations for 2025, even with the assumption that the 30 percent incremental U.S. tariff on imports from China will remain in place. The company is now guiding for full-year reported revenue growth of 20–21 percent, with a gross margin of approximately 57.5 percent and an adjusted operating margin of 11.8–12.2 percent. The company is also providing third-quarter guidance, projecting a reported revenue growth of approximately 20 percent.

Amer Sports also revealed that Joe Dudy will step down as president and CEO of Wilson, effective August 31, 2025. He will continue as an advisor through March 1, 2026. CFO Andrew Page has been appointed as the interim president and CEO of Wilson and will continue to serve in his current role as Amer Sports CFO. The company has begun a search for Dudy's replacement.

Amer Sports is a global group of sports and outdoor brands, including Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, and Atomic.