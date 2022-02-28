American Eagle and C&A join Higg’s carbon leadership programme

Sustainability insights platform Higg has partnered with Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), a driver in environment positive solutions, to launch a carbon management programme for manufacturers.

The Carbon Leadership Program, which has already been adopted by C&A and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), assesses supply chain facilities in regards to their carbon emissions, with the hope of collecting data to aid in the development of eco-positive strategies.

Led by Aii’s partner Reset Carbon and through a review hosted by Higg, participants in the programme will receive a carbon reduction score to help them prioritise areas with the highest potential for improvement. Those assessed can also opt to receive personalised strategies, training and tools to further assist in achieving carbon targets.

The programme especially targets the ‘Scope 3’ area of the global supply chain, which the organisations have said create the most emissions. Higg noted it is therefore “critical” that apparel brands and their suppliers share data on their carbon reduction plans.

In a statement, vice president of Aii, Kurt Kipka, said the industry had “lacked a standard and pragmatic approach for manufacturing facilities to determine and achieve their carbon reductions potential”.

Michelle Tarry, senior director, responsible sourcing and sustainability at AEO, seconded Kipka’s views, stating: “Carbon Tech Assessment provides AEO the opportunity to develop more meaningful, impactful relationships with our partners while also prioritising the suppliers we connect with.”

Brands are being asked by the organisations to nominate their supply chain partners to take part in the programme, with the hope of gathering actionable insights to help in strategic decisions.