American Eagle Outfitters completes acquisition of Quiet Logistics

American Eagle Outfitters has completed its acquisition of Quiet Logistics in a deal worth 360 million dollars.

The fashion brand first announced the deal back in November, in a move that would see it take further control of its supply chain.

Founded in 2009, Quiet Logistics is a logistics business that operates a network of in-market fulfillment centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville.

It is now a wholly-owned American Eagle Outfitters subsidiary and will continue to run its business independently.

“The network will support American Eagle Outfitters’s continued growth, while also driving economies of scale as it expands its customer base to other brands and retailers seeking advanced logistics capabilities,” American Eagle Outfitters said Wednesday.

The brand’s chair and CEO Jay Schottenstein said: “I am thrilled to officially welcome Quiet Logistics into the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. portfolio, cementing a collaborative partnership that has meaningfully contributed to our financial results over the past 18 months.”