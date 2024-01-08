American Eagle Outfitters lifts outlook on strong holiday sales

American Eagle Outfitters announced that fourth quarter-to-date revenue, through Saturday, December 30, 2023, is up approximately 8 percent, with American Eagle tracking up high single digits and Aerie up in the low teens.

The company is raising its fourth quarter outlook for revenue to be up in the low double digits. Operating profit is now expected to be approximately 130 million dollars, up from previous guidance of 105 dollars to 115 million dollars.

“This holiday season we executed with confidence and precision, delivering winning product assortments and an exciting customer experience which showcased the strength of our brands and operations,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer in a statement.

The company said that the improved outlook is a result of record holiday sales and strong merchandise margins.