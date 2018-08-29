American Eagle Outfitters Q2 revenues increase 14 percent

American specialty retailer of clothing and accessories American Eagle Outfitters said on Wednesday its Q2 revenue for 2018 rose 14 percent. Net income increased by 183 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q2 2018 were 965 million US dollars, up from 845 million US dollars a year earlier. Net income increased to 60.3 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company rose to 6.2 percent compared to 2.5 percent a year ago.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. was founded in 1977 by Jerry Silverman, Mark Silverman and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. With a strong history of 38 years, the company operates two distinct lifestyle brands, American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie, focussed on the 15 to 25-year-old consumers.

Offering clothing, accessories and personal care products, the New York-listed company has about 40,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 1,000 stores.

Picture:Facebook/American Eagle