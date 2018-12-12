American Eagle Outfitters Q3 revenues rise 5 percent

American retailer of clothing and accessories American Eagle Outfitters said on Tuesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 rose by 5 percent. Profit increased by 32.8 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 1,004 million US dollars, up from 960 million US dollars a year earlier. Net profit increased to 85 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company increased to 8.5 percent compared to 6.7 percent a year ago.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Was founded in 1977 by Jerry Silverman, Mark Silverman and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. With a strong history of 38 years, the company operates two distinct lifestyle brands, American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie, focussed on the 15 to 25-year-old consumers. The brand is known worldwide for its t-shirts and hoodies.

Offering clothing, accessories and personal care products, the New York-listed company has about 40,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 1,000 stores.

Picture:Facebook/American Eagle