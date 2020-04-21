American Eagle promotes Mike Mathias to CFO role

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has appointed Mike Mathias as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, replacing Bob Madore, AEO’s current CFO, who is leaving the company. The company said in a statement hat Madore will remain with AEO in a senior advisory role reporting to Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer, through September 2020.

“I would like to thank Bob for his leadership and many contributions to AEO. We appreciate his guidance to ensure a smooth transition and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Jay Schottenstein, adding, “I’m excited to appoint Mike to this role, a position he has been groomed for over the past several years. Mike’s deep knowledge of our business, combined with his operational and financial expertise, has been invaluable to our team as we manage through COVID-19.”

Mathias most recently served as AEO’s senior vice president and head of financial planning & analysis and has more than 20 years of experience in the retail sector, spanning finance, merchandise planning, strategy, business development and operations. In his new role, the company added, Mathias will oversee all aspects of finance, including financial planning, accounting, tax, internal audit, treasury and merchandise planning. He will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and report directly to Jay Schottenstein.

Mathias started his career with AEO in 1998 as manager of finance for stores and operations, rising through the organization with progressive leadership positions across finance and operational areas including e-commerce, store finance, Aerie planning, strategy and business development. From 2016 to 2017, he departed AEO to serve as VP, financial planning and analysis at General Nutrition Centers, Inc. He began his career at the May Company, and holds a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Picture:AEO press room