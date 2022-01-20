American Exchange Group acquires Aerosoles

Luxury comfort footwear brand Aerosoles has been acquired by American Exchange Group, a leader in accessories design, manufacturing and wholesale.

In a statement, American Exchange Group announced that it had finalised an agreement to acquire the assets of Aerosoles, and together, the two companies would expand distribution channels and introduce the luxury footwear brand to new categories and audiences.

Alen Mamrout, chief executive officer of American Exchange Group, said: “This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of American Exchange Group. We look forward to supporting the future growth of this brand and are excited to welcome Aerosoles into our brand portfolio.”

The key to growth will be delivered by elevating Aerosoles core product with “broader commercial opportunities” in distribution, explained American Exchange Group, while maintaining Aerosoles’ brand vision and quality control.

Steve Velasquez, chief strategy officer of American Exchange Group, added: “Our strategy is to have the Aerosoles brand function as a separate division to ensure the focus on the core brand DNA that has made Aerosoles such a great name in the footwear category. We are pleased that the team from Aerosoles will be joining our organisation to execute our vision.”

Aerosoles is currently sold at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s, Saks Off 5th, DSW, Zappos, Belk, and aerosoles.com.