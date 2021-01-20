American streetwear and skateboard gear e-tailer CCS secures growth investment

U.S. based CCS, a direct-to-consumer digital brand and e-commerce retailer of streetwear and skateboard equipment, has secured new funding from Cohere Capital, a private equity firm focused on mid-market tech-enabled companies.

“CCS is at an exciting inflection point as we continue to expand our product offerings and partnerships with leading third-party brands to meet the demand of the growing skateboard and streetwear markets. We are excited to partner with Cohere for our next stage of growth and plan to strengthen our technology and overall offerings to our partners and customers. We are focused on creating products and curating offerings that meet the needs of our loyal customer base,” highlighted in a corporate release Daron Horwitz, CEO of CCS.

This investment will allow CCS to continue to invest in new technology-enabled product and service offerings and accelerate its growth and brand momentum. The retailer launched in 1985 as a mail-order catalog to later evolve into popular website. CCS sells its own branded hard and soft goods as well as other leading skate and streetwear brands.

Explaining their investment, Nik Shah, Cohere Managing Partner and Co-Founder, added that “CCS is not only an iconic brand in the market, but also a strong retailer in an emerging e-commerce market segment. We are thrilled to partner with Daron and the CCS team as we believe they have only scratched the surface of the expansion opportunities. The Company’s growth has been impressive, and we look forward to being a part of CCS’ future momentum.” The Cohere team has previously been involved with driving the growth of numerous leading digital marketing and e-commerce companies.