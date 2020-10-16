Amy Hunter to join Caleres as VP of diversity, equity and inclusion

Caleres has announced Amy Hunter will join the company as Vice President of diversity, equity and inclusion, effective October 21, 2020. Hunter, the company said in a statement, will help drive the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy development and organization, including overseeing the company’s affirmative action plans. Hunter will also guide the organization in its efforts around the focus on recruitment of diverse candidates and increasing the slate of diverse candidates for open positions with leadership accountability. She will also lead the assessment of current programs, partnerships and activities to identify opportunities in the company’s community support.

“Earlier this year we made a commitment to our associates, partners and customers around several initiatives to recharge our DE&I efforts,” said Diane Sullivan, CEO, President and Chairman of Caleres, adding, “We were fortunate to find Amy and her extensive experience, tremendous expertise and proven track record of success will be essential as we move forward with our efforts.”

Prior to joining Caleres, the company added, Hunter was responsible for leading global diversity & inclusion for Boeing Defense and Space, as well as corporate groups. Prior to Boeing, she led the diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives for BJC Healthcare’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital including supporting “Forward Through Ferguson” initiatives within the region. In addition, Hunter was the Chief Diversity Officer for the YWCA Metro St. Louis, and held various roles of increasing responsibility with Edward Jones, Monsanto and Bank of America. Hunter has presented and spoken around the world and has presented three TEDx talks with the most popular being Lucky Zip Codes.

Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and is currently in their School of Education doctoral program focusing on Social Justice. She is also an active St. Louis diversity leader who has tirelessly served the community with various organizations including her current position on the board of the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Picture credit:Business Wire