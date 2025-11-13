An eye on payments: Ant International introduces iris payment via smart glasses

Ant International is integrating iris authentication into GlassPay, its smart glasses payment solution on the Alipay platform, for the first time.

The Singapore-based financial technology company announced on Thursday that this new technology aims to make payments more secure and the shopping experience more seamless. It complements existing biometric verification methods. These include an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice interface that analyses user intent, known as intent recognition, and voice recognition technology.

Developed with smart glasses manufacturers Xiaomi and Meizu, the iris authentication has already completed its initial testing phase in Hong Kong. Both companies are among the first to implement this technology into their smart glasses.

Currently, device manufacturers, digital service providers and technology partners are working to ensure compliance with security requirements in their respective markets. Ant International is initially introducing the service to manufacturers, service providers and developers in the Asia-Pacific region.

How the iris authentication function works

The Alipay+ GlassPay iris authentication function compares over 260 biometric features to verify the user's identity. Using AI and “Liveness Detection” technology, the system can detect fraud attempts from photos, videos or 3D masks. Additionally, advanced image processing algorithms ensure that identification is not restricted by varying light conditions.

According to the announcement, this will provide customers with a smoother, more secure and immersive experience at retailers and on online platforms that have integrated GlassPay. For example, an in-store fitting could transition into an online purchase, completed using the glasses' iris authentication.

“The overarching goal of smart glasses is to seamlessly integrate technology into our lives,” explained Guo Peng, head of the XR business unit at Xingji Meizu. “The iris payment solution is a crucial step on this path. It makes paying a natural process again.”

Consumer interest in such solutions also appears to be growing. A recent study by International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted a dramatic rise in the popularity of smart glasses over the next five years. This growth will be driven by technological advancements, increased consumer awareness and new market entrants. The US-based market research and consulting firm, which specialises in information technology, forecasts an increase from 2.7 million devices in 2024 to 18.7 million by 2029.