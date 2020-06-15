Analysts see 10 percent upside potential for American Eagle Outfitters shares

New York – Analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) stock have a consensus ‘Hold’ rating over the apparel retailer’s shares.

The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 7 and has a mean target at 12.63 dollars. The previous closing price of 11.45 dollars this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3 percent, indicates ‘Directors Talks’.

The day 50 moving average is 9.34 while the 200 day moving average is 11.65. The market capitalisation for the company is 1,981 million dollars.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has managed to outperform its industry peers on the trading floor. According to market experts, the retailer’s American Eagle's resilience comes mostly from its online sales, which popped 33 percent during the first quarter of 2020, and rose even more once the coronavirus effectively shut down retail, highlights ‘The Motley Fool’.

According to Zacks, American Eagle's e-commerce strength allowed its stock value to rise more than 30 percent between mid-March and now, outpacing the apparel sector's 20 percent rebound. Morgan Stanley analysis pointed out that the company's 77 percent digital sales growth in May continued at levels seen in April, suggesting the online buoyancy is ongoing even after American Eagle started reopening its brick-and-mortar stores.