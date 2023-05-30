Andam Fashion Awards unveils 12 finalists for 2023 edition

The 12 finalists of the Andam Fashion Awards have been unveiled ahead of the final presentation in front of a judges panel set for June 29.

Six nominees have been selected for the Andam Grand Prize of 300,000 euros and a special prize of 100,000 euros, including Andreādamo, Duran Lantink, Ester Manas, Gauchere, Gmbh and LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi.

Meanwhile, Avellano, Ouest Paris and Vaillant have been announced as the nominees for the Pierre Bergé Prize for 100,000 euros.

Additionally, three nominees have also been named for the 100,000 euro Accessories Prize, including Alighieri, Panconesi and Ruslan Baginskiy.

All finalists will present their project to the 31 members of the 2023 judges panel, who will then select the winners, each of which will receive both the funding and support from industry giants.

Among the offering, Balenciaga will provide access to its stock of fabrics and raw materials, Google will offer access to all the coaches of ‘Ateliers Numériques’, Longchamp will make its selection of leathers and deadstock fabrics available and Mytheresa will provide working sessions with members of its digital leadership team.

In a release, Riccardo Bellini, president and CEO of Chloé and mentor of the 2023 Andam Grand Prize, said: “The jury’s selection for the Andam 2023 edition celebrates the remarkable quality and boundless creativity of the finalists, and I wish to extend my gratitude to all the jury members for their invaluable contributions.

“Together with the jury, we were particularly impressed by the level of creativity, savoir-faire and craft displayed by this talented group of finalists, who also demonstrated strong consideration for the key sustainability challenges of the future in their impressive range of collections.”