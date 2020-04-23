Animal to permanently cease trading, up to 500 jobs at risk

British fashion and lifestyle brand Animal is to permanently cease trading, putting up to 500 jobs at risk.

The Poole-based brand, which has 21 stores across the UK, will close by January, owner H Young Holdings told the BBC.

H Young had reportedly attempted to save or sell the brand, without success.

It told the BBC the decision to cease trading was due to an "extremely challenging" retail market "further worsened" by the Covid-19 crisis.

“As a result of the extremely challenging retail market which has now further worsened due to Covid-19, H Young announces it will be closing its Animal business by the end of January 2021,” the company said. “This will obviously be a very sad announcement for all Animal's hardworking employees and its loyal customers.”