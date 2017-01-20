Ann Summers Christmas sales jump 17.2 percent

Sales at Ann Summers during the holiday season increased 17.2 percent backed by a celebrity campaign and online push, said a Retail Gazette report. Online sales at the lingerie and sex toys chain jumped 54 per cent during the period under review.

The company said, event Ann Summers’ in-store retail portfolio witnessed a 12.5 percent rise in sales. According to the report, Ann Summer’s celebrity campaign helped drive the late male “guy buy” Christmas shoppers coupled with enhanced online delivery options, that let the consumers pick up things online even during the days leading up to Christmas.

With a wide selection of product range, the company also posted a strong wholesale growth of 72 percent with Asos and House of Fraser. With positive first half, the company foresees a profitable year of growth ahead.

Image: Ann Summers