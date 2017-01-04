Anna Cleveland sued for breaching terms of fashion documentary

London - They say all is fair in fashion and film, but that may not be the case of model Anna Cleveland and her decision to step out of a documentary about her life. The daughter of Pat Cleveland and her management company, Next Model Management, are in the midst of a 350,000 dollar lawsuit for breaching the terms of a documentary on her life’s tale.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S District for the Southern District of New York by L.A-based production company All in the Works, claims that Anna Cleveland failed to fulfil her obligations whilst shooting a documentary about her and her life. The original premises behind the film aimed to cover a year in Cleveland’s life, including her “family background, upbringing, modelling career and fashion-related endeavors,” according to the complaint reported WWD.

A photo posted by Anna Cleveland (@anna_vrc) on Dec 16, 2016 at 7:46am PST

However, although Cleveland initially went along with the agreement and worked with All in the Works, filming for the documentary is said to have stopped in September as Cleveland and others in the film were in Europe. Afterwards Next Model Management is said to have begun to interfere with the filming and cut all contact between Cleveland and All in the Works, according to the claim.

The lawsuit also argues that in October, the modelling agency failed to inform All in the Works of a television appearance made by Cleveland in South America, was were unable to accompany her on her trip to record the event for the documentary. All in Works is suing Cleveland for breaching the documentary contract terms to and is seeking monetary damages.