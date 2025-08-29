Anta Sports: Jack Wolfskin parent company achieves sales increase, raises investments

Chinese apparel and sporting goods group Anta Sports Products Limited recorded another sales increase in the first half of the 2025 financial year and added Jack Wolfskin to its portfolio.

The parent company of brands such as Fila and Anta increased sales by 14.3 percent to 38.5 billion yuan (4.6 billion euros) in the first six months, compared to the previous year. This is according to preliminary figures published by Anta Sports on Wednesday. The results mark the twelfth consecutive year of positive growth and further expand the group’s leading position in the Chinese market.

All of the group’s brand segments recorded sales growth during the period. The Anta brand reached 16.95 billion yuan, an increase of 5.4 percent compared to the previous year. Fila, meanwhile, increased sales by 8.6 percent to 14.18 billion yuan. Sales of all other brands increased by 61.1 percent to 7.41 billion yuan.

Anta Sports continues to optimise its e-commerce platform mix and improve its digital capabilities, according to the announcement. The group increased its e-commerce sales by 17.6 percent year-over-year. This accounts for 34.8 percent of total sales.

Net profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the profit from the dilution of the stake in connection with the Amer Sports initial public offering, increased by 14.5 percent year-over-year to 7.03 billion yuan.

Acquisition of jack wolfskin and investments

Anta Sports has completed the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin. This follows an announcement made in April by the previous owner, the US group Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., that it would sell the German outdoor outfitter to Anta Sports for 290 million US dollars.

A joint management team has been formed following the acquisition. The exact composition of the brand management is currently unclear. It is only known that the previous chief executive officer, Matthew Jung, left the outdoor specialist in June. At the time, it was said that a successor would be announced shortly.

The next step is to develop a three-to-five-year plan to revitalise the brand. This will focus on realigning the product and brand framework based on the brand’s core values, according to the announcement.

The group has also established the joint venture “Musinsa China” with the South Korean fashion company Musinsa, in which Anta Sports holds a 40 percent stake. The aim of this merger is to develop the “Musinsa Standard” brand. In addition, it is responsible for operating the multi-brand retail concept “Musinsa Store” in the Chinese market.

Anta Sports also increased its investment in research and development in the first half of the year. This amounted to one billion yuan, an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.