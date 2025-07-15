Anta sports remains on growth course in first half

Chinese trading group Anta Sports Products Limited (Anta Sports) increased its retail revenues in key segments in the first half of the 2025 financial year. This was according to an interim statement published by the company on Tuesday. No specific figures were disclosed, however. Revenue contributions from the German outdoor supplier Jack Wolfskin, whose acquisition was completed on 31 May, are not yet included in the key figures presented.

Retail revenues with products from the core brand Anta increased in the first half by a mid-single-digit percentage. Corresponding sales of items from the Fila label increased by a high single-digit percentage. The group's other brands, which include Descente and Kolon Sport, recorded growth of 60 to 65 percent compared to the same period last year.

Growth pace slows in second quarter

In the second quarter, however, momentum weakened in all segments. In the period from April to June, Anta Sports’ retail revenues only exceeded the level of the prior-year quarter by a low single-digit percentage. For the Fila brand, the increase was in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The other labels together grew by 50 to 55 percent.

The group emphasised that the information presented only relates to revenues generated in stores owned by the group or managed by sales and franchise partners, as well as in the corresponding online business. It therefore did not reflect the development of total group revenue.