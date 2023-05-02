Anthropologie announces leadership appointments

Anthropologie Group, which recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary, has announced the appointment of new executives to advance the company into its next phase of category development and market opportunities.

Anthropologie's global chief executive officer, Tricia Smith, announced the promotion of Anu Narayanan to president of women's: apparel, accessories, weddings, and beauty.

The company said in a statement that since joining Anthropologie in 2018, Narayanan has led the women's apparel and accessory business, and with this role expansion, has taken ownership of the beauty and weddings categories. Under her leadership, her teams have delivered historical highs across sales and customer acquisition, and she has been a visionary leader in the development, execution, and achievement of Anthropologie's growth plans.

Additionally, the company added that Holly Thrasher was named chief merchandising officer of apparel and weddings. Thrasher joined Anthropologie in July of 2021 after 18 years at Nordstrom. She has been an instrumental leader on Narayanan's team overseeing digital merchandising advancement, product evolution, and leadership development, which has contributed greatly to the success of Anthropologie's apparel business. With this appointment Thrasher will take on the wedding's category.

The company further announced that Aaron Mutscheller will be joining Anthropologie Group as president of Anthropologie home and terrain. In this role, he will be responsible for home and garden business across all channels of distribution. Mutscheller will lead design and buying, as well as production and global sourcing for the brand. He brings over two decades of proven experience in business development, brand strategy, product innovation, and operational excellence in the home retail and interiors space and has held leadership positions at Williams Sonoma, Serena & Lily, and most recently, Nickey Kehoe.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointments of our new leadership as we look to our next chapter of growth across our organisation," said Smith, adding, "These leaders have extensive retail, merchandising, and business transformation experience and a deep understanding of the Anthropologie customer and brand."