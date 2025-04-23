Anthropologie extends partnership with Kiss the Ground to promote regenerative agriculture

Lifestyle retailer Anthropologie has announced the continuation of its partnership with environmental non-profit Kiss the Ground to raise awareness surrounding regenerative agriculture and soil health.

Part of its celebration of Earth Month, the announcement sees Anthropologie enter its second year of collaborating with Kiss the Ground and driving real progress in regenerative farming.

With more than 250,000 US dollars in donations from the company and its customers, the partnership has helped shift 25,000 acres to regenerative practices. Anthropologie also backed Kiss the Ground's 2025 grants, directly supporting over 200 farmers working to restore and improve their land.

"I'm energized by the momentum our partnership with Anthropologie brings to the Regeneration Movement, year-round. Earth Day is a noteworthy time to reflect on our shared progress and double down on what's next," said Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground, in a statement.

"In the last 18 months, US awareness of regenerative agriculture has grown from 4 percent to 7 percent. The progress is undeniable—we are heading toward the tipping point when regeneration becomes the norm, not the exception. Our collaboration will continue to inform and inspire consumers and companies to join the movement."

As part of the collaboration, Anthropologie is also launching its latest collection of regenerative cotton basics this Earth Month. Featuring several customer-favorite styles, like the Billy tee and Colette jeans, the collection is made from third-party certified regenerative cotton.

"We are excited to unveil the third drop of our regenerative cotton basics in celebration of Earth Month," said Richa Srivastava, chief creative officer and head of design for Anthropologie. "This collection reimagines some of our customer favorites in sustainably sourced Regenagri® certified regenerative cotton, now featuring versatile mix-and-match sets. Each piece is designed with both style and sustainability in mind, offering something for everyone, including a wide range of sizes."

Anthropologie will also host in-store, donation-based events in partnership with its sister brand, Terrain. Customers can support the cause by rounding up their purchases at checkout in Anthropologie and Terrain stores nationwide. Every 10 US dollars donated helps transition one acre of land to regenerative farming, with all proceeds going directly to support these initiatives.

The new regenerative cotton collection is now available in Anthropologie stores across the US and the UK and online at anthropologie.com.