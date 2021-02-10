Anthropologie hires new managing director

US fashion retailer Anthropologie has named Matt Hilgeman as its new managing director.

He joins from British fashion retailer Boden where he spent five years, most recently as global chief product officer and US country general manager.

Prior to that, he worked at other fashion companies including AEO, Garage, Levi’s and Abercrombie and Fitch.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, Anthropologie CEO Hilary Super said: “First and foremost, Matt is product and customer obsessed. Second, he is a curious and humble leader who puts people first. I am incredibly excited to work with Matt and believe him to be the right person to lead our international business as we embark on a new phase of growth and profitability.”