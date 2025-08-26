Antler acquires US luggage brand Paravel

British travel brand Antler has acquired US luxury fashion and luggage brand Paravel out of liquidation, furthering its ambitions to build a “global house of travel brands”.

In a statement, Antler and holding group Strand, said the move would strengthen Antler’s brand and product portfolio, while also “broadening its global footprint across style, audience and location”.

Paravel, known for its fashion-led luggage, filed for bankruptcy in May 2025. Antler were the highest bidder for Paravel's brand assets and plans to relaunch the luggage brand in 2026.

With this acquisition, Strand now owns and operates three distinct brands globally under the ATR Group – Antler in the UK, Nere in Australia, and now Paravel in the US. Each brand has its own “unique DNA”, explains the group, with Paravel’s fashion-led approach to luggage complementing Antler’s heritage positioning and Nere’s youthful, trend-driven appeal.

Kirsty Glenne, managing director of Antler, said: “This acquisition reinforces our ambition to become a leading global house of travel brands. With Antler, Nere, and Paravel under one roof, we now serve a diverse range of travel lifestyles and consumers internationally. Each brand offering its own unique voice, product range, and market appeal.”

With the addition of Paravel to the ATR Group, the travel group is forecasting that its sales growth will reach more than 100 million pounds by 2029.