Appeals court reinstates Trump's tariffs after trade court moves to block

A federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's tariffs, just a day after a trade court ruling found the majority of the global tariffs to exceed presidential authority.

The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington gave no further reasoning or clarification but granted the emergency notion from the Trump administration, giving the plaintiffs until June 5 to respond and the administration until June 9, noting that a pause is "critical for the country's national security."

The White House applauded the ruling, as in its appeal, the administration argued that the trade court's ruling had overstepped judicial bounds by undermining presidential authority and jeopardizing the outcomes of protracted trade negotiations.

"The political branches, not courts, make foreign policy and chart economic policy," it said in the filing.

The New York trade court's ruling on Wednesday sought to nullify tariffs introduced by President Trump in February on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada, citing an overreach of presidential authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which, it ruled, does not permit such broad measures without Congressional involvement.

The ruling also targeted Trump's global 10 percent import tax and increased reciprocal tariffs on key partners like the EU and China. However, it left untouched separate duties on cars, steel, and aluminum, which were enacted under different legislation.

The White House has adjusted or paused some tariffs amid ongoing negotiations, and a hearing has been scheduled for June 5.