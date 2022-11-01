AR beauty and fashion developer Perfect Corp goes public

Perfect Corp, a developer of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for beauty and fashion companies, has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with Class A ordinary shares.

Founder and chief executive officer of the Taiwan-based tech firm, Alice Chang, rang the bell at the NYSE to open its first trading day.

Founded in 2015, Perfect has established itself as a frontrunner in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, providing AI and AR solutions to a number of beauty and fashion companies globally.

It currently has offices located in 11 cities around the world, including New York and Tokyo, and it serves over 450 cosmetic brands, it noted in a release.

On the move, Chang said: “Our NYSE listing marks not the destination but the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“Leveraging our access to the global capital market, we plan to extend our industry coverage from beauty and fashion and adjacent sectors, augment our innovative AR and AI SaaS solutions, and empower more enterprises around the world to deliver transformative virtual product try-on experiences to consumers.”

With its listing, Perfect is looking to build its business beyond the current industries it operates in as it looks to continue digitally transforming consumer shopping experiences.