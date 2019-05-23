Arcadia names 23 stores to close as part of turnaround plan

Topshop owner Sir Philip Green is planning to close 23 stores in his retail empire as part of a turnaround plan, putting 520 jobs at risk.

Arcadia, which owns Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans and Burton, is also asking for rent cuts at 194 of its 566 UK and Irish stores, according to the BBC, and plans to close all 11 of its Topshop and Topman stores in the US. If the deal is not approved, the company could face administration.

The announcement comes following prolonged speculation over the company’s future as its sales and profits remain poor and it faces fierce competition from retailers such as Asos, Boohoo, H&M and Zara.

Commenting on the news in a statement, chief executive Ian Grabiner said: “Against a backdrop of challenging retail headwinds, changing consumer habits and ever-increasing online competition, we have seriously considered all possible strategic options to return the group to a stable financial platform.

"Following constructive discussions with all key stakeholders, we believe that a CVA is a best course of action. This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business.”

Here is the full list of stores planned to close: Aberdeen, Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Ashton under Lyne, Topshop, Topman

Bedford, Topshop, Topman

Bluewater, Miss Selfridge

Cheshunt, Outfit

Cork, Dorothy Perkins, Evans

Dublin, Evans, Wallis

Dublin,Topshop, Miss Selfridge

Dublin, Topshop, Topman

Dublin, Wallis

Fareham, Topshop, Topman

Galway, Miss Selfridge

Glasgow, Burton, Topman

Luton, Topshop, Topman

Newcastle upon Tyne, Outfit

Nuneaton, Topshop, Topman

Reading, Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Salisbury, Topshop, Topman

Southend, Miss Selfridge

Stirling, Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Swindon, Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Swindon, Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans

York, Dorothy Perkins, Burton

Arcadia will hold a meeting with landlords on 5 June to see if it can reach an agreement on the proposal.