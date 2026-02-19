Archive introduces AI capabilities to optimise business operations

Resale tech provider Archive has unveiled a collection of new AI capabilities with the intention of scaling its operations and providing brands with a stronger foundation for resale.

Under the umbrella ‘Archive Intelligence’, the new features address warehouse management, with the goal of optimising logistic costs and customer outcomes, and merchandising and pricing data, providing brand teams with reports on inventory, pricing patterns and category trends.

The company is also piloting agentic commerce tools to aid shoppers in their understanding of secondhand inventory. These features aim to assist customers in searching for products and discovering new styles, while also answering questions on fit, materials and use cases.

In a statement, Archive’s chief technology officer and co-founder, Ryan Rowe, said that with resale being more complex than traditional e-commerce, the implementation of AI intends to make sense of this complexity in real time, pushing brands to build “highly optimised, profitable resale businesses without themselves being resale experts”.

Rowe continued: “This creates a stronger path to scale at improved margins and a better experience for shoppers through cleaner data, smarter merchandising, and dynamic pricing. AI is not an add-on for resale; it is increasingly the infrastructure that makes it possible to profitably expand these businesses.”