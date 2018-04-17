Archroma and Montega Italy to enhance standards of Pakistan’s garment industry

Swiss colour and specialty chemicals company Archroma is collaborating with chemical solutions company Montega S.r.l., Italy to support Pakistan's fast-growing garment and apparel industry, particularly the denim segment. Together, the two specialists want to foster excellence in the finishing of textile garments and Archroma will represent Montega in marketing their products in Pakistan. The companies announced their collaboration yesterday in a press release.

The partership will provide a unique synergy of combined expertise, reliability and commitment to environmental sustainability, especially toward the reduction of water usage and the emission of greenhouse gases during textile finishing processes. The design studio at the Archroma Center of Excellence in Pakistan will work extensively with Montega’s M-Lab Garment University in Riccione, Italy, to deliver solutions based on the latest trends and fashion effects, backed by world-class technical support.

“We, at Archroma, believe in continuous improvement and challenging the status quo to make our industry sustainable. We have dedicated ourselves to bringing innovation in our product lines and to closely partnering with like-minded organisations to build industrial rapport. Through this initiative of joining hands with Montega, we will be able to share latest R&D developments with the textile industry in Pakistan, and help grow Pakistan’s contribution in the global textile arena,” commented Mujtaba Rahim, CEO of Archroma Pakistan.

Montega has decades of experience in developing the latest fashion trends with its high standard chemical treatments. For garments and fabrics, the company offers solutions in finishing effects, enzymatic products, bio-polishing, bio-finishing and specialty products for indigo dyes, proteinaceous fibers such as wool and silk and garment washing and laundry. All applications are geared toward environmental sustainability.

Archroma offers a wide range of brand and textile specialty chemicals that caters to the local industry in Pakistan for both its internal and export markets. The company’s expert team provides innovative solutions to its customers, which are tailored to their individual requirements. Archroma is also a member of the textile advisory committee to the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Joint Roadmap Group.

Photo: Archroma brand & performance textile specialties website