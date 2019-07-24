Are Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares under investors’ scrutiny?

New York – As various market analysts have pointed out in recent commentary, investors may be taking a second look at shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

The stock’s six-month price index is currently at 0.87249, which indicates that the price has lowered over that time frame.

Looking at other indicators, it’s noteworthy that the fashion group’s Piotroski F-Score currently stands at 3, which shows that Capri Holding’s financial fundamentals are quite weak (a stock with a high score of 8 or 9 would be seen as strong, and a stock scoring on the lower end between 0 and 2 would be viewed as weaker.)

Additionally, CPRI’s 50-day moving average is pretty low, which indicates that the price might drop.