Arena strengthens 'Made in Italy' production

Arena is expanding its range of products manufactured in Italy. The Italian swimwear specialist is now also producing its new goggle model, "The One Plus", domestically, Arena announced.

The product is manufactured in a production facility inaugurated last year in Campogalliano, Modena – approximately 60 kilometres from Bologna and 300 kilometres from the company's headquarters. Around 1.5 million units are expected to be produced there annually.

"The One Plus" production in Campogalliano, Italy Credits: Arena

"The One Plus" is the successor to the "The One" goggles launched in 2018 and features "new anti-fog technology and improved wearing comfort." The manufacturing of goggle frames requires several manual processes, such as the assembly of individual components. In addition, the production process has been highly automated, increasing precision and efficiency.

The Modena region is a centre of excellence for automation, both in Italy and globally, Arena CEO Peter Graschi explained to FashionUnited. Therefore, it was no coincidence that the company chose this location for production.

"It was a real challenge to improve upon an already versatile and successful product like The One," said Greg Steyger, director of the Racing & Equipment product category at Arena, in the announcement. "After almost two years of intensive research and development, we are proud to present goggles that meet the highest technical standards while remaining affordable."

Automated processes in the "The One Plus" production in Campogalliano, Italy Credits: Arena

Arena CEO: Expanding production in Italy

In addition to the new goggles, Arena also produces textiles in Italy. For 10 years, the competition-oriented premium line "Powerskin" has been manufactured in Rovetta, near Milan.

But it won't stop there. Arena plans to further expand its production facility in Italy "not only in terms of volume but also in terms of production capabilities," said Graschi. Within the coming years, "top-of-the-line performance goggles" will also be produced in Italy. This will require further investment in the production line. The company also intends to work on more projects for the "hard goods" line – products such as swim fins and pull buoys – to manufacture these in Italy as well.

"With the new production line in Italy, Arena not only reaffirms its commitment to innovation but also underscores the importance of local manufacturing," said the Arena CEO. "'Made in Italy' is becoming synonymous with quality and sustainability in the swimming world. It is a central component of our production strategies, and we are exploring the implementation of further projects in this regard."

"The One Plus" goggles are available in stores for 25 to 30 euros (mirror version). Credits: Arena