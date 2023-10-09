Ari Mervis to replace Joanne Stephenson as new Myer chairman

After seven years on the board of Myer Holdings Limited, Joanne Stephenson has decided to retire as chairman and as a director of at the upcoming 2023 annual general meeting (AGM).

The company’s board has unanimously appointed current Myer non-executive director, Ari Mervis as the new chairman, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Commenting on his retirement and new chairman appointment, Stephenson said: “After seven years on the board, I believe now is the right time for transition to an outstanding new chairman – Ari Mervis, who, with the unanimous support of the board, is the right person to oversee the next stage of Myer’s growth journey.”

Mervis, the company said in a statement, will stand for re-election as a director at the AGM.

“Joanne has led the board with resolute professionalism and has worked closely with John King and the executive team in navigating the business through the Covid 19 pandemic, delivering a stronger Myer and reinstating dividends for our shareholders,” said Myer chairman-designate, Ari Mervis.

The board has also nominated Olivia Wirth and Gary Weiss AM for election as independent non-executive directors at the upcoming AGM. Both nominees have the support of Myer’s largest shareholder.

Commenting on the development, Myer chairman, Joanne Stephenson, said: “It has always been a focus to have the right skills, experience, independence and diversity on the Myer board and I am pleased that two such outstanding candidates are standing for election as directors at this year’s AGM.”

“Weiss brings a wealth of commercial experience across a broad range of industries, including retail and property, whilst Wirth brings significant expertise in a range of areas aligned to key elements of Myer’s customer first plan, including loyalty and customer experience,” Stephenson added.