Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty secures strategic investment

R.e.m. beauty, the brand founded by singer and actress Ariana Grande, has received a strategic investment led by Sandbridge Capital as it looks to optimise its global potential.

Launched by Grande in 2021, r.e.m. beauty has grown to become an acclaimed brand, earning many accolades from various publications and offering an array of cosmetics products that have gone ‘viral’ online.

With the new investment, the label hopes to further its product innovation, talent acquisition and geographic expansion to support surging demand, with the financing also including participation from Grande collaborators HYBE America, Live Nation Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

While r.e.m. beauty is already distributed through Ulta Beauty in the US, Sephora across Europe and, most recently, Selfridges in the UK, the brand said it was continuing to focus on its core markets, with further expansion plans to be announced in due course.

The company also recently appointed its first chief executive officer, Michelle Shigemasa, who had previously served at the helm of Murad.

In a release, Grande said that this period had been “truly inspiring”, especially as the brand enters into a “new era”.

She added: “I'm thrilled to have these amazing partners join us at this time, supporting our vision and expansion so that fans worldwide can continue to grow with us and enjoy our products.

“This next chapter could not be more exciting, and I can't wait for everyone to see what is yet to come."