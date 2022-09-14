Armani Group and EssilorLuxottica announce 15-year licensing renewal

The Armani Group and EssilorLuxottica have renewed their licensing agreement for a further 15 years.

The current license was due to expire on December 31st and went into effect January 1st, 2013. The companies have been eyewear partners since 1988.

“During the course of my career I have always built long-term collaborations and agreements with trusted partners. The relationship with EssilorLuxottica has been a cornerstone of my path, born from personal and professional esteem, which has led to challenging choices. Such an important renewal is the confirmation of a mutual loyalty that makes me proud and that will lead to further, important innovations,” said Giorgio Armani.

“We are extremely proud of our history with the Armani Group and the magic we’ve created together. Leonardo Del Vecchio saw in Giorgio Armani a fellow entrepreneur with a shared passion for quality and innovation, and we are excited to continue on the journey they started,” said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

“In keeping with Leonardo Del Vecchio’s vision, with Armani we inaugurate a new long-term partnership model that will anchor us in the same spirit for many years to come.”