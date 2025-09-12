Armani's succession plan: Sale of company shares mandated in will
More information is emerging about the future of the late designer Giorgio Armani's company. New reports state that his heirs must sell a share of the company or initiate a stock market listing.
News agency Reuters has seen a copy of the will. It states that the heirs must sell a 15 percent share within 18 months. At a later stage (between three and five years after Armani's death), an additional 30 to 54.9 percent must be sold to the same buyer.
Armani was also clear about the possible candidates. Priority should be given to luxury group LVMH, beauty group L'Oréal, Italian eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica or other groups. The will also states that the heirs should consider companies with which Armani had commercial ties.
Designer Giorgio Armani passed away on September 4 at the age of 91.
This message may be supplemented with more information at a later time.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH