Artémis acquires 100 percent stake in Courrèges

Artémis, French billionaire François Pinault’s family holding company, has acquired 100 percent stake in Courrèges from 40 percent, it held earlier, reports WWD, quoting sources familiar with the development. The report added that Artémis claimed the controlling stake from Jacques Bungert and Frédéric Torloting, the former Young & Rubicam executives who had acquired Courrèges from founders André and Coqueline Courrèges in 2011.

Courrèges has been witnessing changes in its senior executive team since April 2017 after the company roped in François Le Ménahèze as President. At the beginning of this year, the brand appointed Christina Ahlers as Chief Executive Officer and Yolanda Zobel as Artistic Director. Recently, the fashion house also launched a new identity with a new logo designed by British art director - Peter Saville.

Artémis is the majority shareholder of the luxury conglomerate Kering, led by its Chairman, François-Henri Pinault. According to the report, the group’s portfolio also includes the auction house Christie’s, the Château Latour vineyard, the luxury cruise specialist Ponant and the Stade Rennais Football Club, along with Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana in Venice, which are the exhibition sites of François Pinault’s contemporary art collections.

Picture:Facebook/Courrèges