AS Adventure Group acquires McTrek

The AS Adventure Group, which includes outdoor specialist retailers Cotswold Outdoor and Snow + Rock in the UK, has acquired German retailer McTrek.

AS Adventure Group founded in Belgium in 1995 is currently active in 6 countries with a total turnover of over 500 million euros as Europe’s largest outdoor retail group. The group includes AS Adventure in Belgium, Luxembourg and France, Bever in the Netherlands and Cotswold Outdoor, Snow + Rock, Runners Need and Cycle Surgery in the UK and Ireland.

The addition of McTrek, strengths AS Adventure Group’s position in Europe, and is in line with the group’s strategy to “build strong formulas from a central organisation but optimised for local markets”, said the company in a press statement.

The group believes that McTrek, which operates 39 stores and has a successful online presence, has “ample growth potential”. In 2016, the German retailer recorded a turnover of 52 million euros.

Frederic Hufkens, chief executive of the AS Adventure Group said: "We are looking forward to using the potential of the German market even better with the McTrek team, using the group’s expertise."

McTrek chief executive, Ulrich Dausien, added: "I'm convinced that McTrek can develop rapidly in the AS Adventure Group. The goal is to better meet the wishes of the customers and to inspire more and more people to enjoy the outdoors. "