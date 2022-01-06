Asda announces new leadership changes, including in retail and George

British supermarket Asda has announced a number of changes to its executive leadership team, including the appointment of Ken Towle to retail director.

Towle will oversee responsibility for all Asda stores. He joins the retailer from Nisa, a part of the Co-op Group, where he served as CEO since 2018. He will be joining the Asda team later this year.

Liz Evans has also been announced as MD of George, and will lead the company’s fashion and GM business.

As part of the supermarket’s increasing emphasis on the online, Simon Gregg has been selected to join the executive leadership team. Gregg currently runs Asda’s online operation.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who own Asda with TDR Capital Ltd., said in a release on Gregg’s appointment: “Simon has done a fantastic job of leading our online team and his appointment to the exec team demonstrates the continued significance of online to our business growth.”

Additionally, Kris Comerford will be taking over as chief commercial officer of food, replacing Derek Lawlor who will be leaving the company after six years of service. Comerford will be joining the business in late summer 2022.