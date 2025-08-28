Asda fashion focus drives forward Q2 results

Supermarket giant Asda’s efforts to double down on fashion have helped accelerate its financial results for the second quarter of the year. The retailer’s clothing brand, George at Asda, welcomed a 2.5 percent increase in like-for-like sales during the quarter.

The uptick comes after Asda opened its first standalone George concept store in Leeds during May. Following positive feedback, the company said it is planning to rollout a further 10 stores across the UK next year.

Company-wide, total revenue, excluding fuel, fell 0.2 percent YoY to 5.3 billion pounds. Its LFL sales lowered by 0.2 percent, a 2.9 percent improvement on the first quarter of the year. This reflected the retailer’s best quarterly performance since Q1 2024, a press release said.

In a statement, Allan Leighton, Asda’s executive chairman, noted the strengthening of sales was “driven by better product availability and our material investment in price”.

Looking ahead, Leighton said: “As planned, we expect to exit the year in LFL growth as we continue our investment in price to protect our customers from inflationary pressures. As we’ve said from the outset, transforming Asda will take time, but we remain confident in the direction of travel and the long-term potential of the business.”