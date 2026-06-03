Asda stabilizes revenue as core turnaround progresses

UK-based supermarket group Asda has announced its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, highlighting a steady stabilization across its core operations under its Formula for Growth turnaround plan.

Total revenues, excluding fuel sales, reached 5 billion pounds for the first quarter, representing a modest decline of 1.5 percent year-over-year. Despite the slight top-line contraction, the group registered a significant quarter-on-quarter recovery in its sales velocity. Like-for-like (LFL) sales performance improved noticeably, narrowing from a decline of 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year to negative 0.8 percent in the first quarter. Adjusted for the shifting calendar timing of Easter, LFL sales stood at negative 1.3 percent.

Digital transformation and strategic outlook

In tandem with the corporate trading update, executive chairman Allan Leighton observed that performance throughout the period progressed broadly in line with internal expectations.

“This progress is due to the stabilisation of our core systems, which has enabled us to deliver ongoing improvements in availability, price and customer satisfaction,” Leighton stated.

Leighton also highlighted the roll-out of the ‘Take a Fresh Look’ consumer initiative, alongside an expansive digital infrastructure partnership with online technology specialist Ocado Group. The technological alliance will introduce automated systems and enhanced digital capabilities to the supermarket's e-commerce channel.

Chief financial officer Michael Gleeson confirmed that trading was underpinned by a highly disciplined approach to cash management and a fortified corporate capital structure. Gleeson noted that all upcoming debt maturities have been successfully addressed through to 2028, providing a stable platform to run the business with greater consistency moving forward.

Broad group divisions support wider turnaround While the current quarterly update focused heavily on core grocery systems and organizational infrastructure, the performance of the wider group divisions remains an integral element of the retailer's long-term commercial strategy.

Asda continues to lean on non-grocery retail formats to capture broader market share, with past financial periods showing that nearly half of total group revenues are generated outside of traditional food sales. A key driver of this structural diversification is George, the supermarket's prominent internal apparel and lifestyle brand.

According to historical financial performance data, the George fashion division has consistently outperformed its broader market benchmarks. The label remains central to the group's retail proposition alongside other non-food segments like pharmacy, optical, and its expanding e-commerce platform.